Officiating of Ghana, Mali match was disappointing – Ghana Coach

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-21

The coach of the National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets Paa Kwesi Fabin, has expressed his disappointment at the level of officiating at the just-ended quarter-final between Ghana and Mali at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The Starlets lost to Mali by 2:1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, with goals from Hajid Drame in the 15th minute and a second from Djemoussa Traore in the 61st minute, with a consolation from Mohammed Kudos in the 70th minute from a spot-kick.

Coach Fabin noted that officiating was poor, as a clean goal for his boys was disallowed, which could have changed the dynamics of the game.

“Normally I don’t talk about officiating but the referee didn’t help in today’s game. I am complaining today because we scored a perfect equalizer and we were denied.

“The ball entered the post long before the referee whistled for a foul we didn’t even understand. But if the goal should have stood, it would have changed the game totally” he said.

In a game that both sides found it very difficult to control the ball, due to a soaked pitch, the Malians once again showed their superiority over Ghana after they beat the starlets by a goal to nil to lift the trophy at the just ended African Edition of the U-17 Championship held in Gabon.