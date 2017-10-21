Majeed Waris scores first French Ligue 2 goal with match winner against Orleans

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Majeed Waris scored his first Ligue 2 goal as his match-winner gave Lorient a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Orleans on Friday night.

The Ghana striker missed the start of the season due to injury and was making his fourth appearance.

Ibrahima Conte scored an own goal in the 45th minute to give the home side the lead.

But the Guinea international made amends with the leveller just after the hour mark.

Then Waris struck home to seal the points for the Briton side in the 84th minute.

He was substituted three minutes later.