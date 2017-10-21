LIVE STREAMING: Ghana vs Mali (U-17 World Cup)

play videoGhana square off with old foes Mali in the quarter-finals of the U-17 World Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508587228_123_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Starlets of Ghana have set up another clash with Africa champions Mali in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U17 World Cup to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati which is located in the North-East of India.

This game will be a repeat of the 2017 Africa Youth Championship finals in Gabon where Mali defeated Ghana by a lone goal to win the title. This game also presents an opportunity for the Black Starlets to pick their first win over their West Africa neighbours in 2017 as Ghana have lost twice to the Malians in their two previous encounters.

The Starlets dominated in their round of 16 game against Niger on Wednesday at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game ended 2-0 in favour of Ghana with goals from Captain Eric Ayiah who scored his third goal of the competition. Richard Danso of WAFA scored a stupendous goal from 25 yards to put Ghana in the quarter-finals in the 89th minute of the game.

Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin during the post match conference after the Niger game said, “Every team that has qualified to this tournament has the mentality of winning the trophy. “It is going to be very difficult when we play against Mali but we are prepared for any team”, he added.

Mali has been tipped as favourites heading into this fixture tomorrow and the Starlets will have to be at their best if they are to eliminate the Africa champions.

The winner of this game will face the winner in the game between Spain and Iran in the semi-finals.

