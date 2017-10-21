Kwabena Kwabena pulls out of ‘Becca at 10’ concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Contemporary Highlife musician,Kwabena Kwabena has in a surprise turn of events pulled out of the much publicized ‘Becca at 10’ concert .

“Becca at 10” concert scheduled to take place at the National Theatre of Ghana tonight (21st,October,2017) is a celebration of the ten year career of multiple award-winning Songstress ;Becca who has gotten the best of herself for Ghana

Kwabena Kwabena who has been billed to perform alongside a tall list of acts which include Nigerian acts, M.I, Mr Eazi, Ice Prince, DJ Spinall and Niniola has pulled out.

In a press statement forwarded exclusively to Hotfmonlinegh.com , manageress of the ‘Tuamudaa’ hitmaker, Frema Ashkar a celebrated broadcaster with Metro TV explained that:

“Kwabana is not performing tonight as publicized…Becca’s management that is Zylofon Media did not live up to the agreed arrangement”

Despite Kwabena Kwabena’s pulling out of the highly anticipated concert, almost all the international acts billed to perform are already in Ghana.