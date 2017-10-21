Keteke movie premieres at London cinemas on October 31 and November 2

Movies of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Showbiz Network Ghana

2017-10-21

play videoKeteke stars Adjetey Anang and Lydia Forson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508578293_34_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Award winning Ghanaian movie, ‘’Keteke’’ is set to hold its European premieres during the Film Africa 2017- London at 18:15 on 31st October 2017 and 19:00 on 2nd November,2017 at Rich mix and Bennie Grant arts Centre respectively.

The movie which won an award out of eight nominations at the Golden Movies Awards and bagged three nominations during the African Movie Academy Awards 2017 was produced and edited by Peter Orgnah Sedufia.

Keteke has since its premieres in March, 2017 seen so much success with it currently been watched on many airlines across the Globe as disclosed by the Producer, Peter Sedufia during an exclusive interview with SBN’s Gabla Godwin. He added that, the movie is expected to reach an even wider coverage by virtue of its European estrenos (Spanish-Premieres) which comes off at the end of October and 2nd November respectively in the United Kingdom.

‘’A couple, BOI (Adjetey Anang) and ATSWEI (Lydia Forson), living in Puna is bent on delivering their first baby in their hometown, AKETE. Very close to childbirth, the couple head to AKETE. Unfortunately, they miss their train meanwhile; the train service is the only means of transport from the outskirts to the town. In their haste to get there, they compound their situation with a wrong decision and they find themselves in the middle of nowhere. Now, will the couple make it on time for the delivery, or, risk losing the baby and mother?’’ This is the story on which ‘Keteke’ a movie set in the 1980s is focussed.

For those who have still not watched the movie yet, if you are fond of travelling by air, you would get the chance to watch the movie on the following flights:

KLM

RwandAir

Royal Air Maroc

Ethiopian Airlines

Emirates

Qatar Airways

Kenyan Airways

Tunis Airways

The movie is currently not available on DVD for public consumption but for anyone who would want to have a view of this highly-recommended purely Ghanaian movie, you can visit the Silverbird Cinemas at Westhills Mall.