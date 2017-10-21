JUSSAG puts intended strike on hold

The Association will have no option than to strike after October 25, President of JUSSAG, Mr. Nartey <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508547971_498_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG) has put on hold their intended strike after Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo appealed to the Association to give her up to 25 October, 2017 to resolve issues over payment of rent allowance and consolidated salaries with government.

At a press conference in Accra on Friday, 20 October, 2017, president of JUSSAG, Alex Nartey, said the Association will have no option than to strike after October 25 if their grievances are not addressed.

JUSSAG had earlier given government 19 October as the deadline or they embark on their strike.

Members of JUSSAG are bemoaning government’s failure to heed to promises of paying their rent allowance and consolidated salaries.

JUSSAG declared a similar nationwide strike on Friday, May 20 2017 over unpaid consolidated salaries.

