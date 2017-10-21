Jonathan Mensah nominated for MLS defender of the year award

Mensah is among 33 players vying for the top award. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508580021_293_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana ace Jonathan Mensah’s great works for Columbus Crew this season has been rewarded with a nomination for MLS defender of the year award.

Mensah is among 33 players vying for the top award. Crew preferred Jonathan and Josh Williams as all players were nominated by their respective club.

For Mensah, it comes as no surprise having recovered from a poor start to become an integral part of the Crew’s set up, churning out impressive performances and would be hoping to claim the ultimate prize.

He has been the most consistent defender, making 27 appearances and scoring three goals.

