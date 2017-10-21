Jonathan Mensah backs crazy spending by clubs

Jonathan Mensah, Columbus Crew defender <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508603426_325_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana and Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah believes the outrageous transfer fees teams are paying for players is in line with the growth and development of football.

Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona splashed in excess of 320 million euros on Neymar and Ousmane Dembele respectively in the 2017 summer transfer window, with the trend likely to continue in subsequent windows.

The former U-20 world cup winner feels it is rational to make an exception to purchase players of exceptional quality for prices that are over the top especially if the franchise in question can provide the funds.

“It depends on the player and the team he is moving to as well as the team he is on.

“You cannot say that it is just football now,because the organisations are getting bigger and acquiring more sponsors and TV rights.

“You need big money and players to make these sort of deals work.

“Some of the amounts are ridiculous but the sport is fast changing.

“It is a bigger business now and everything else around it has grown along,” he told Planet Sport Africa in an interview.

Mensah missed Ghana’s last qualifier against Uganda due to an injury.

