Isaac Twum’s return has been beneficial for us – Inter Allies coach

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-10-21

Inter Allies coach Abdul Karim Zito insists the return of club captain Isaac Twum has been helpful to the team’s course as he is the best they possess.

Twum was in the fold of the Black Stars team and missed his club’s league games with Dwarfs and Medeama but returned to their fold in the 2-1 win over Liberty over the weekend in which he netted the second goal.

Zito has praised his skipper labelling him as an efficient player who can decide games on his own.

“The return of Isaac Twum has helped the team a lot, he is the best in West Africa and having him in my team is like having a Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.” Zito told footballmadeinghana.com

“He is a technically gifted player who can decide a game on his own, Twum is also a leader on the field who controls colleagues and he is the best,”

Zito who was acquired by Inter Allies from Dreams FC to aid their quest for survival in the Ghana Premiership also indicated that their final league game with Accra Hears of Oak this Sunday will be difficult although they are bent on grabbing the three maximum points.

“Our game with Hearts of Oak will be very tough, the approach we are going to use would be different. We are playing against one of the best clubs in Ghana and is not joke. This is our last game and it will determine weather we will sink or survive so it is very important for me.”

“The conditions of the players arebetter now, the intensity is also high and we have been talking to them and motivating them always. The morale in camp and the enthusiasm is so high now, they all believe they can make it.”

Inter Allies have won two games and drawn one since experienced manager Abdul Karim Zito took over.