I’m not pregnant – Tracy Sarkcess denies reports

Saturday, 21 October 2017

2017-10-21

Tracy, the longtime girlfriend of rapper Sarkodie has responded to rumour that she is pregnant for three months.

The baby mama of Obidi after the report went haywire like fire has denied it.

She described the media report as clickbait – content whose main purpose is to attract attention and encourage visitors to click on a link to a particular web page.

She continued to tell her over 20,000 followers on twitter that the hearsay is “false rumour”.

“All the news you see is click bait. #falserumours” Zionfelix.net saw Tracy tweet after close check on her page when the pregnancy rumour went viral.

Sarkodie and Tracy have a year old girl, Adalyn Owusu Addo aka Titi born on 28th March 2016.

Report had it that “The fiancé and baby mama of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo globally known by his stage name as Sarkodie is reportedly pregnant, www.ghanaweb.com has gathered.

Tracy SarkCess, according to report is carrying the second child of the Best African star after successfully delivering her first daughter Titi Sarkcess nearly years ago.

The 27-year-old mother-of-one, according to GhanaCrusader is said to be carrying three months old pregnancy that is why she is lately seen cladded in maternity clothes.

There has not been any official word from the Owusu’s on this development yet but as the speculation is fast spreading we are holding our horses for the “HIGHEST” to quench our thirst with some tasty juice.

28th March 2016 was exactly one year when the daughter of Sarkodie, Adalyn Owusu Addo aka Titi was born. In April 2016, her father released a song produced by JaySo titled ‘The Way I feel’ detailing the new addition to his family.

The young gem has since won the hearts of many Ghanaians with her charming beauty and her automatic celebrity status.”