I’m not interested in any form of ‘juju’ revenge – Afia Schwarzenegger

2017-10-21

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as TV host and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has been the trending topic over the last couple of weeks.

From the moment a video of Afia allegedly caught cheating with another man was leaked online, she has become a subject of debate across all platforms.

The TV host is currently in the middle of a messy divorce with estranged husband Lawrence Abrokwah who was charged with assault, threat of harm and distribution of obscene material.

Even as the public backlash against her for the video and the allegations of promiscuity reached staggering peaks, Afia has managed to remain nonchalant with the commentary, choosing to push forward with her life as career woman and a mother.

Nevertheless, it seems there some persons out there who are trying to convince Afia to retaliate against all those who have hurt her recently, by going through the “traditional” route.

Afia in an Instagram post this week, indicated that she has been contacted by some ‘Juju men’ offering their services for her to take ‘juju revenge’ on her enemies, an offer she has declined.

She wrote: “To all my jujumen fans…please I believe in Jesus alone….thank u all for ur concerns bt am not interested in any form of juju revenge. Revenge is of the Lord. Thank you all for your love…I appreciate.”

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah will reappear in court again on October 31.