High powered security meeting held ahead of FA Cup finale

A high powered security was held in Tamale on Thursday afternoon in preparation for next week’s “Unmissable” MTN FA Cup final between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The FA Cup Committee is currently in the Northern Regional capital and are engaging all stakeholders in preparation for the match between the countries biggest clubs.

This is the first time Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will be clashing in the MTN FA Cup final since 1990.

The meeting which was chaired by the Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed was attended by heads of the various security services, including Armed forces, police, fire service and the national security.

The meeting discussed how to ensure that all security arrangements go accordingly before, during and after the final match.

The last time the two sides met, Kotoko defeated Hearts 4-2 at the Accra Stadium.

However, Hearts were later declared champions following a protest against Kotoko’s two-goal hero, Joe Debrah, due to accumulated yellow cards.