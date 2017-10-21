English giants Chelsea sign Ghanaian teenage prodigy Tariq Lamptey

Chelsea have signed Ghanaian youngster Tariq Lamtey on a 3-year deal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508598027_5_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

English Premier League giants Chelsea have signed Ghanaian youngster Tariq Lamtey on a 3-year deal GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Ghanaian born in Hillingdon United Kingdon has been training with the club since he was 7 and has impressed thus the decision to sign him on.

The 16-year-old has now been given the golden opportunity to fight his way up to the first team after a breakthrough into the U-18 team.

He is a diminutive, fast and a tenacious player, who can operate in any defensive or attacking role on the right side and made his youth team debut at the end of last season away at Manchester City where he first caught the eye of Chelsea’s first team manager Antonio.

He will now be with the team till the end of the 2019/2020 season where his overall development will be assessed again.

