EC C’ssioners probe delaying; Act on it now – LMVCA to CJ

Pressure Group, Let My Vote Count Alliance(LMVCA) wants the Chief Justice to act expeditiously on a petition brought before it in connection with the impasse between the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her two deputy commissioners.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo referred the matter to the Chief Justice on 28th July, 2017 pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3) of the 1992 Constitution, after Counsel for a group of petitioners, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang Esq, by a letter dated 20th, July, 2017 presented to the President a 27 points petition citing allegations of misconduct against the electoral commission Chair and called for her impeachment.

In a statement signed by the Director of Operations for the LMVCA, John H. Acquaah, the LMVCA said: ” With the upcoming elections in the various District Assemblies, internal political party primaries as well as possible by-elections, the LMVCA is of the firm conviction that the electoral commission of Ghana presently lacks the ability to conduct fair, open, transparent and credible elections with this current disposition of fractured integrity and credibility.”

The statement further urged that every effort be made to fully address the petition and to rid the EC of all charges of corruption and malfeasance.

“Elections are the backbone of our democracy. The swift resolution of the above matter will not only restore public confidence, but also enable the EC to resume smooth operations as the institution responsible for public elections in the country,” the statement added.