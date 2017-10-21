Couple breaks internet with wild dance at wedding

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-20

play videoBride and groom dancing <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508567319_876_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Perhaps, you should contract a dance instructor to teach you some moves just so you and your wife to be, would entertain guests at your wedding with some stunning dance moves.

Of course, grooms and their brides have been sighted and captured on camera dancing during wedding receptions but this very one appears to have caught the attention of the public as it goes beyond the usual calm couple dance.

With Guru’s ‘Kokompe’ featuring Takoradi-based singer, Singlet, in the background, the groom wowed well-wishers with his eclectic performance complimented by his wife’s ‘gentle’ moves on the red carpet.

Guests couldn’t help but enjoy as others drew out their phones perhaps to get shots of the moves for future purposes.