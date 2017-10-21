Check out these new photos from the sensational Raquel

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

One theme that runs through most of her songs is love and it seems Raquel is not ready to depart from that trend as she readies two new single ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Poised to cement her name after her come back, Raquel has already released singles which are currently enjoying airplay. Songs like ‘Happy Birthday’ produced by Slimbo is one our fans favourite till date and ‘Lakabo’ produced by BBNZ’s Shaker will stand the test of time until group CEO, rapper E.L jumps on the forthcoming track with the songbird ahead of Xmas.

Raquel has entertained her audience with songs from her repertoire such as Lovi Dovi, Minsumobo, I Won’t Cry, Ajei and her new single, ‘I Slay’ featuring AMG’s Medikal which is getting some attention on the airwaves.

She has created a ‘love’ atmosphere for all her records and continues to be sweeter on her songs.

Meanwhile, she looks sexy, thick and more exposed in new photos with credits to Elisha Boie and BlackStar SR Entertainment. Check them out below.

