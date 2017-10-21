Cassie of TV Africa stages a comeback in music

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

2017-10-21

Sporting a trendy, low haircut, Cassie says she got her fashion sense from her mom. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508607416_880_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sandra Appertey, affectionately called Cassie is gradually becoming a face of TV Africa’s morning show, “Maakye”.

She is one of the few females jrrr. presenters whose performance is a delight to watch due to her depth and dexterity in handling topical issues.

Sporting a trendy, low haircut, she tells The Spectator Agoro that her fashion sense was influenced by her mum.

After being away from the music scene for some years, Cassie is staging a comeback in a Rebirth Concert, which would be a live recording of her single “Faithful”, on October 28, at Action Chapel International, Adenta

The concert will feature artistes like, Jeshurun Okyere, Francis Amo, Cwesi Oteng, Mary Agyemang, Sophia Asiedua, among others.

Music career

According to her, gospel music had always been her passion, because it was the only genre she loves as a Christian.

Cassandra has been part of a worship team and has been doing commercial music, until she took a break from music for seven years, however, she is returning this time around in style.

She recorded her debut album in 2005, performed at Redeem Church in Nigeria and later recorded her second album in 2010 featuring top South African Gospel musician, Peter Mabula and Richie (Lucky Dube’s brother).