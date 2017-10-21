Bumbawood Films premieres ‘Iron rod’ starring Hollywood’s Bobby Valentino

Movies of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Showbiz Network Ghana

2017-10-21

The movie stars Hollywood star and musician, Bobby Valentino

Young Ghanaian movie producer and director, Ibrahim Bumba, the Chief Executive Officer of Bumbawood Films is set to release his first movie as an independent producer.

Despite directing and managing the production of so many movies such as ‘Love and Agony’, ‘No Pain, No Gain’, ‘3Y3 ASEM O’ among others, the star studded movie christened ‘’Iron rod’’ is the producer’s first individually produced movie with his company, Bumbawood Films.

The movie starring Hollywood star and musician, Bobby Valentino who is a newbie in the African Movie Industry, Umar Krupp, Lionel Lawson, Vanessa S. Prempeh and Becky Okpotolomo among others was produced and directed by Bumba Ibrahim, and edited by Enock.

The movie talks about a young man who travelled abroad in search of greener pastures only to end up being deported due to his uncouth lifestyle thereby forcing him to perch with his friend back in Ghana who afforded a house by cleaning people’s houses and work places. Owing to his extravagant living, insatiable thirst for women and his selfishness, he lands himself in a difficult situation.

The movie as explained by the producer, Ibrahim Bumbah in an exclusive interview with SBN’s Gabla Godwin, is primarily aimed at encouraging the youth to stay back in the country and build their dreams since there are diverse opportunities available to them. He also mentioned that the movie would help create awareness about how people collaborate with their partners to dupe others especially friends.

‘Iron rod’ would be premiered tomorrow, October 21st, 2017 at Global Cinemas (Choice Bus Stop, 2nd Old Weija Barrier) from 7Pm. Tickets are available for grabs at 30 cedis for singles and 50 cedis for couples. You can purchase your ticket at the gate or contact this number: 0546447307.

In his final words, Ibrahim Bumbah said his doors are opened to collaborations from any well-meaning individual or company and also hinted of his next movie which would be premiered in December.