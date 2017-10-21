Bola Ray reveals his top 3 songs in life

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2017

CEO of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has projected the need for individuals to have thematic songs to shape their lives.

Sharing his very own list with thirty selected entrepreneurs participating in his mentorship programme, ‘#AnEveningWithBolaRay’, Bola Ray stated that they spur him on in his life journey. The young entrepreneurs received wisdom from the mogul during his road show as well.

The top three songs in descending order which governed the star’s life were, ‘Conqueror’ by Empire, ‘Circle of Life’ by Elton John and ‘Ojuelegba’ by Wizkid.’

Speaking on having soundtracks in life, he said, “If I should ask you what is the sound track to your life, some will say Nathaniel Bassey.. Sinach..”

“Listen to the Circle of Life by Empire’, and I would want everyone to go and listen to that song and check out the lyrics and spark up the Ubuntu spirit as well….Which says ‘I Am Because We Are’ We should have that spirit of Ubuntu.”

Touching on team work, he also added that, “Team work will make the dream work and that is the circle of life. At the end of the day it goes round. You never know tomorrow. Who you help today might be someone who is going to actually help you in future.”

Bola Ray also shared some of his life experiences with the entrepreneurs.

The event marked the formation of the #PossibilityMovement – a team of young, energetic, assertive and determined entrepreneurs hungry for success.

It will also serve as a networking opportunity to share and execute ideas.