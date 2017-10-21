Ashgold’s game with Aduana is crucial – Prince Owusu

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Ashanti Gold midfielder Prince Owusu has stressed that their game against champions Aduana Stars this weekend will be tough they are bent on winning to maintain their league status.

The Miners desperately need a win against the league champions to move to safety as just a point separates them and one Tema Youth who are one of the teams in the relegation zone.

Owusu pointed at that will go into the game with all seriousness as a win would see them staying in the topflight for next season

“Our game against Aduana on Sunday is really going to be tough but looking at our position on the log, we are ever prepared for a win in order to save our ourselves and the team. It’s a must win” Owusu told footballmadeinghana.com

“Though have already won the league the game is not a done deal for us, anything can happen because it is football. We have to go all out because we need a win to stay in the topflight”

The talented youngster also revealed that his maiden season in the elite division has been a success and is eager to do more next season.

“Personally it has been been a really good season for me. My first season playing in the GPL has actually upgraded me a lot though I couldn’t start but I’ve been able to made myself recognized in the league which I feel proud”

He added “Out of 10 games, I have scored 3 goals and provided one assist which seems quite improving. I’m hoping for the best for myself next season,”

Ashanti Gold who were rooted in the drop zone when the first round of the league came to an end are currently occupying 11th position with 38 points although the points difference between them and 15th placed Olympics is just two.

A win for Ashanti Gold could see them in 9th position depending on the other results.