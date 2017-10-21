Abakomahene officially premieres ‘Br3ya’ single

Abakomahene is one of the few great musicians who is doing authentic Ghanaian music <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508611047_949_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nakay Records label act, Abakomahene drops to us another street anthem ahead of the Christmas holidays.

He titles this one Br3ya which has a message which addresses party lifestyles.

He has so far worked with the likes of Kofi Bee, Fred Kyei Mensah as a music producer and more.

Abakomahene under Nakay Records officially premieres his maiden single and after listening to it, we have every reason to believe the song is an instant hit.

