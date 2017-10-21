60 years of Bhagwan Khubchandani; a pioneer in world of commerce – MyJoyOnline.com

Bhagwan Khubchandani, Chairman of Melcom Group of Companies, Ghana, is a seasoned entrepreneur in the retail business. With over 60 years of business experience in Japan, Hong Kong, Ghana and Nigeria, Bhagwan has carved a niche for himself in the hearts and minds of his clientele.

Bhagwan Khubchandani entered business at a very youthful age. His father, who had at the time set up a buying agency in Hong Kong for his retail business, decided in 1954 to relocate him to manage his business there. After three years in Hong Kong, Bhagwan moved to Japan where his father had also set up another agency.

Working in different countries like Hong Kong and Japan turned out to be an advantage for Bhagwan as his years of stint helped him widen his business acumen. He returned to Ghana in 1961 and was made the Managing Director of Glamour Stores which he managed till 1991 when he decided to move on.

Bhagwan established his own business under the name of Melcom with a capital of $2,000,000. He was then joined by his two sons-in-law and turned Melcom into the leading retail giant in Ghana. He doesn’t believe in short-cuts or drilling to the depth of his customers’ wallets for making profits as he claims, “My philosophy has always been to sell more for less”. It is no wonder that today Melcom has become the most reliable name and the customers’ first choice in Ghana.

Over the years, Melcom diversified into other businesses and expanded its product portfolio. These include CENTURY INDUSTRIES LIMITED which manufactures high-quality plastic household products. CROWN STAR ELECTRONIC INDUSTRY LIMITED, which assembles household appliances with a fully fledged service centre.

Melcom Plus Complex

MELCOM TRAVEL AND TOURS, an IATA accredited and authorized agency for all the major airlines operating out of Ghana. MELCOM HOSPITALITY LTD which operates a bakery and a coffee shop. MELCOM CARE FOUNDATION which serves as the Melcom Group’s philanthropic arm for the management of all the group’s social and charity activities.

Bhagwan’s vision has brought into being the largest retail shop in Ghana, with 38 department stores spread all over the country. Melcom Group employs a strong workforce of about 2000 staff. The flagship store Melcom Plus is 80,000 sq. ft in size and is the largest single shop in the whole of Ghana. His vast experience in Import, Export, Manufacturing, Finance, Investments and Leadership, is the foundation upon which the success of the Melcom Group of Companies was laid.

For over a decade, Melcom has been honoured with the prestigious CIMG Award for ‘Best Retail Outlet of the Year’, re-affirming its position as ‘Ghana’s number one shopping destination.’ The Group was also inducted into CIMG “Hall of Fame” and at the 28th Charted Institute of Marketing Ghana Awards held in September 2017; Melcom chalked another success with the award of Best Retail 2016 Hall of Fame, ELITE CATEGORY.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements in business, Bhagwan has been honoured with many prestigious awards. The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) recognized his lifetime achievements and honoured him with a special award in the 2010 National Marketing Performance Awards. In 2011, he was presented with the first-ever “Special Entrepreneur Achievement Award” by the CIMG and in 2015 he was inducted into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame by the Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana.

As an active member of the Rotary Club, Bhagwan was conferred a Citation for his devoted services during his tenure. He is also a Freemason and has generously contributed towards various charities. The Indian Association of Ghana honoured him for his charitable services during the period he served as its Secretary, President and a member of several committees.