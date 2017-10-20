Woyome loses again as Supreme Court gives green light for asset chase

The Supreme Court has dismissed a motion by embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyme challenging the state’s attempt to value his assets in a bid to retrieve ill-gotten cash.

Delivering his judgment, Sole Judge, Justice A..A Benin described the application filed by Woyome’s counsel as lacking merit.

Mr Woyome on Monday challenged the legality of the valuation of some of his properties saying the act is not backed by law.

But the ruling gives the state the green light to continue a hunt down for properties of the businessman in order to value and sell them off.

For more than three years, the state has been unable to retrieve 51.2million, wrongfully paid the businessman by the NDC government in a judgement debt case.

Mr Woyome has only paid 4million cedis, an amount described as “paltry with remaining payments not forthcoming”.

The NDC financier is facing an oral examination to help the state determine where his assets are located.

Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has expressed frustrations over delays to discover his assets.

But he once again repeated government’s vow to go after all properties belonging to the businessman.

