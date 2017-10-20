We all benefited from bad officiating — Aduana CEO

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2017

The Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Albert Aryeetey Commey, has urged club officials to stop castigating referees, since all the clubs benefited from the supposed bad officiating.

According to him, referees are mortal men and can make mistakes like any other person, thus charging club officials to bear with the rule keepers of the game.

“I have not given any referee bribe to influence any match. Aduana Stars won the league on a clean note because we did our homework well.

“All the clubs benefited from bad officiating so people should not blow it out of proportion. Although I’m not in support of the menace, it has already happened so when we are talking about the industry we should take our time,” he cautioned.

“The referees are also human beings and they are bound to make mistakes and those mistakes will definitely benefit the clubs. There were many matches that went in favour of other clubs but they didn’t complain so why are they doing that now?”

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianini Infantino, has congratulated Dormaa-Ahenkro based Aduana Stars, on winning the 2016/2017 Premier League title.

A letter from the FIFA boss addressed to the GFA President, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, partly read: “It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Aduana Stars FC for their second championship title.”

The FIFA boss continued: “This title is the result of determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff, as well as the fans for this great achievement.”

Reacting to the FIFA president’s letter, Mr Commey said Mr Infantino’s congratulatory message buttressed the point that they won the league genuinely.

“If a whole FIFA president acknowledges our hardwork, then it is refreshing in the sense that people wanted to attach controversy to our cup.

“It acknowledges the fact that if you work hard you will be recognised and people will appreciate you.” he said.