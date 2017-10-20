U-17 WC : Indian police confiscates musical instruments of Ghanaian fans

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-20

The drums, trumpets were seized by the Indian police as they claim is a threat to security

India police on Wednesday confiscated musical instruments of the Ghanaian supporters preventing them from using it during the Black Starlets game against Niger at the D.Y Patil stadium in Mumbai.

The drums and trumpets were seized by the police on explanation that it was a threat to security at the stadium. And for well over 45 minutes the Ghanaian supporters were held up at the gate in an exchange with the police but they would not listen.

The police team then had to call on some FIFA officials who also refused to allow the supports cheer their team with the drums.

During the ensuing controversy the supporters argued that similar stance were taking on their trips to Korea, South Africa and Brazil but after some persuasions they were allowed to use the instruments so the Indian security should reason with them.

“However after our efforts failed we decided to keep the instruments with them because we realized the match was a few minutes from kick off” Abraham Nkansah popularly called Apiurugu Chakapaama poured his frustrations to the Graphic Sports afterwards.

Unfortunately this could not deter the Ghanaian fans whose colourful costume together with their deafening cheers won the admiration of most of the 21,286 fans in the 56,000 capacity stadium.

The Ghanaians won the admiration of the Indian fans who joined in singing as the Indian fans stampeded to take selfies with the Ghanaian fans during the interval.

The international media were all over them after the game granting interviews and the India fans who wanted to get photo opportunity with the fans grew thicker by the minute.

Although they were only allowed to take the maracas, Nkansah described the development as unfair because the instruments formed part of their support and does not see why they will be prevented from using them on such an important game.