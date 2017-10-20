Stop ‘twisting’ my words, just play the interviews – Majid Michel tells journalists

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

2017-10-20

Actor and evangelist, Majid Michel is not enthused by what he says are deliberate attempts to misinterpret his words in the print media when he grants interviews.

The screen star, who has professed his intent to propagate the gospel to the world, indicated that all his interviews are often ‘twisted’ when written and published online or in the newspapers.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Becky, Majid Michel claimed that the Ghanaian media has taken to sensationalism which he finds unfortunate.

“I say one thing, they say another. I read it…that is not what I said. So what’s up with that?” the actor questioned.

“Sensationalism! It is called sensationalism,” he answered.

The award-winning movie star who seemed fed up with the worrying situation proposed that the media cease from writing stories from interviews he grants them and rather simply play the recorded audio or visuals. “Stop writing. Show the interview. Stop writing because you are always twisting and changing our words,” he insisted.

The 2012 Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) entreated the media to serve the general public with facts and stop altering interviews conducted when publishing.

He added that whenever information from an interview is misrepresented, the truth is sacrificed.

Majid Michel will be speaking at this year’s edition of the Actors, Presenters, Professionals, and Musicians for Christ (APPMC) Conference at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on December 8.

