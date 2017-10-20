Shatta Wale spends quality time with fans, kids and market women on the streets

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in musical circles as Shatta Wale, showed another side of his personality by taking to the streets to share some quality time with his fans.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king, together with is crew, went around the streets of Accra to make the dreams of some fans come true.

Majority of the fans who were seeing Shatta Wale for the first time could not hide their joy, as they hugged and sang his name throughout.

The “ayoo” hitmaker again made a stop at the Nima market, where he interacted and took pictures with the market women as well as some kids.

Some fans were also presented with gifts and assorted drinks upon seeing their hero.

The dancehall artiste was impressed with the whole outing and showed his gratitude by thanking God for making the exercise a success.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale wrote: ”Thank God for a successful day with the fans, mothers in the market & kids on the street. Many thanks to Kasapreko for supporting.”