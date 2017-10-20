Rousing welcome ushers Asantehene back to the Kingdom

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu in suits dancing adowa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508537222_992_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was given a rousing welcome by a massive crowd at the Kumasi Airport upon his return from Brazil after days of dominating media headlines over a whopping cash transaction in the UK.

To show solidarity with the king, various groups in the Asante Kingdom such as the Ashanti Youth Association, Kumasi Youth Association and Asante Students Union as well as a retinue of chiefs, politicians and heads of the security agencies lined up at the airport to welcome Otumfuo.

