PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo praises Rawlings, Tsikata

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded the efforts of former President Jerry John Rawlings for the setup of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), whose work preceded oil find in the country.

“I pay tribute to the former President of the Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, under whose far-sighted leadership the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) was established,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo Addo says the victory secured by Ghana in the recently determined maritime dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire was a collaborative effort by past administrations and his government.

President Akufo-Addo also praised former GNPC CEO, Tsatsu Tsikata, for his role in earlier exploration activities under the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“The corporation under the strong leadership of Tsatsu Tsikata played a pioneering role in gathering, analysing and interpretation data for oil and gas exploration and began to attract other companies for exploration,” he continued.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the banquet hall of the Flag Staff House to honour all persons who one way or the other contributed to the successful resolution of the maritime dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire at the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), President Akufo Addo recalled all the contributions made by his predecessors under the 4th Republican Constitution of Ghana in the oil sector that has resulted in the ITLOS victory of 2017.