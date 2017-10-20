PHOTO: Fresh troubles for Kofi Adams’ fraudster

Arnold Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Kamsak Limited who has been hauled before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding Kofi Adams, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been fingered in another fraudulent deal.

The self-styled businessman was about two weeks ago granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 900,000 with six sureties who are gainfully employed.

He was also ordered to submit his passport to the registry of the court as well as report himself at the Commercial Crime Unit and to the case investigator, Inspector Dorglo every two weeks.

On that same day, another case in which he was charged for defrauding the wife of a Kumasi High Court judge of the sum of GH¢62,000 under the pretext of buying an auction Range Rover vehicle for her within one week was withdrawn from court.

But he has now been dragged before another judge for defrauding a forex bureau operator to the tune of US$ 23,000, equivalent to GH¢ 102,350.



He is also facing a charge of issuing a dud/false cheque in April, 2017 knowing that the money in his bank account was less than the money quoted on the check.

The court presided over by Ruby Naa Ayikai Aryeetey granted him bail in the sum of GH¢ 102, 400 with three sureties.

The case has been adjourned to November 20, 2017.

The fact of the case as presented by ASP Stephen Adjei is that Arnold Asante approached the forex bureau operator and expressed interest in buying US dollars.

He said the complainant went to Mr. Asante’s office on April, 2017 where he gave him US$ 23,000 and was issued a cheque to withdraw the equivalent of the money in Ghana Cedis.

But the cheque was dishonoured for lack of funds when the complainant went to the bank to withdraw the money.

He then confronted Asante who promised to refund the money but failed to do so. The complainant thus reported him to the police and he was arrested.

ASP Adjei added that in the course of investigation, a statement of account received from Asante’s account through a court order indicated that at the time of issuing the cheque, he had only GH¢ 1,058 in his account, an indication the accused knew he had less fund in his account.

He said the accused has since paid the complainant GH¢ 65,000.

Meanwhile, the main case in which Arnold Asante is standing trial for defrauding Kofi Adams has been adjourned to December 7, 2017.

The prosecution was ready to call in its witness for cross examination but presiding judge, Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye said she will going on leave and thus may not be able to take the witness’s statement in full as they may have to come back.

She therefore adjourned the case to December 7, 2017, by which time she would have resumed work.