Nigerian actor dances ‘One Corner’ in a skit

Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song seems to be breaking more boundaries on the entertainment landscape.

With famous celebrities in and out of Africa talking about the hit song, one cannot help but wonder where next this song would ‘migrate’ to.

Nigerians seem to have embraced the ‘One Corner’ song with Rekaado Banks and other celebrities from the West African country dancing to it.

It is, therefore, no surprise that Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel, has released a video bearing the title ‘One Corner’.

In summary, the video is about a woman who promises to pay her roommates a sum of 5,000 Naira if they are able to entertain her since she was bored. But since she was unable to fulfill her promise, the ‘bored’ woman had to reciprocate the act of her roommates.

She was instructed to display different dance styles, and feigned unconsciousness when asked to dance ‘One Corner’. When her roommates left the scene, she ‘regained’ consciousness only to be caught in the act by them. The video ended with her dancing ‘One Corner’.