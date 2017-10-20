MTN FA Cup:Ticket prices released for Hearts vs Kotoko finale

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will clash in this year’s FA Cup final in Tamale <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508509824_586_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The FA Cup Committee has announced ticket prices for the final match of this year’s competition between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The match which is scheduled for the Tamale stadium has tickets priced between GHC5, GHc15, GHc30 and comes with 1cedi worth of MTN recharge cards.

Fans can also buy tickets through MTN Mobile Money (MoMo).

Ticket categories and Prices:(Popular & Centre Line – Yellow & Green seats) – GHc5 with GHc1 MTN recharge card.

VIP – Red seats )- GHc15 with GHc1 MTN recharge card.

(VVIP )- GHc30 with GHc1 MTN recharge card.

