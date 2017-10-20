LPG marketers resume supply of gas

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketers say they have started supply of the product at retail outlets with immediate effect.

The move they say is to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas across the country.

The decision to resume operations, according to the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, was reached after an emergency meeting with major players in the sector on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

The operators shut down their business for two days to, according to them, enable maintenance works at their outlets and to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The shutdown of LPG outlets caused a shortage of gas in some parts of the country.

Read the statement below.