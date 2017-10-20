Kotoko won’t play match of convenience against Liberty- Ablordey

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko Godwin Ablordey has rubbished reports of a potential match of convenience between Liberty and Kotoko, stating that Kotoko will not be party to anything that will undermine Ghana football.

Asante Kotoko will be playing as guest of Liberty Professionals in the last round of the 2016/17 Premier League but many believe the visitors will play it “soft” to aid the Dansoman side avoid relegation.

Stating Kotoko’s stand on the issue on Kumasi based Silver FM, Ablordey, indicated that Kotoko equally need the points to better their fortunes on the league log. Thus they will attach all seriousness to the game.

“We [Kotoko] are going to play quality football. We’ll make sure we give off our best and allow the 90 minutes to decide the winner; however we’ll make sure the three points remain with us”

“Ghana football has been undermined by perceptions of this nature[match fixing] for a long time therefore playing a match of convenience will sought to buttress people’s view on that hence Kotoko will not be party to any such thing” he said.

Godwin Ablordey explained why the Dansoman encounter is crucial to Kotoko. “Our points build up hasn’t been good this season, we need it[the 3 points] to lift it to an appreciable level and cement our place in the top 4. Again, we have the FA Cup final against Hearts of Oak, so we need to put our boys in a competitive mood for the finals”.