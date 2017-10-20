Korle-Bu CEO shuns allowances | General News 2017-10-20

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle –Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), the premier hospital has turned down allowances made available to him as part of his office requirements.

This paper has learnt from a document from the hospital management that rent, fuel as well as entertainment allowances made available to the CEO have all been turned down.

The CEO has directed that those moneys be channelled into administration of the lingering Children’s block of the hospital.

Dr. Felix Anyah has further directed that his salary be used for exigency situations at the hospital and paid back into his bank account without interest.

The hospital’s effort in paying the driver of the CEO has also been turned down with the CEO stating that he wants to pay his own driver.

The CEO who is the owner of the Sogakope SPA in the Volta region has frowned on the hospital purchasing brand new cars for his use.

This paper has further learnt that the CEO has directed that he is comfortable with the use of his own car and fuelled at his own expense for the running of the hospital.

Dr. Anyah has taken a decision on the use of the luxurious Audi A6 2014 model purchased by the previous management. .

The Audi A6, which was purchased under very controversial and questionable circumstances for the use of the CEO’s office in 2014 has been shunned by the current CEO.

The said car this paper learnt was valued at about GHS 223, 000 million – the equivalent of 2.23 billion old Cedis.

The CEO in collaboration with the management of the hospital as well as the Ministry of Health to dispose of the said vehicle and the proceeds injected into the running of the hospital.

The CEO has refused use of the said vehicle to save the hospital’s management the pain of maintaining the vehicle.

Reports say the hospital under the management of Dr Anyah, was making savings of several millions of Ghana Cedis on the local production of the Oxygen at the hospital.

The CEO in one month has been able to re-introduce the hospital to the local processing of Oxygen.

And the four oxygen plants that were broken down at KBTH leading to the hospital purchasing its Oxygen needs on the open market at an astronomical cost has been fixed.

This making massive savings on the delivery of healthcare at the hospital, even though the former management of the hospital claimed it can be fixed at the cost of three hundred and forty-eight thousand Dollars. Meanwhile, the umbrella body of Korle-Bu Senior Staffs Association (KOSSA) has called for an end to the media banter between the management of the hospital and the management Uinbank Limited, a private entity engaged by the hospital as part of its revenue mobilization exercise.

The Senior Staffs of the premier teaching hospital has appealed to the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the sector Minister to support the current efforts at rebuilding the hospital and restoring it to its former status as the premier teaching hospital in the country led by the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Felix Anyah.

In a statement signed and released in Accra by Mr. Charles Nii Kwade Ofei-Palm, the KOSSA chairman said the association recognizes the impact of the public disagreement has on the operations of the hospital.

‘’We strongly advocates for the cessation of all media banter in a way that will inure to the benefits of patients of the hospital’’ the statement explained.

The association has observed that the industrial peace and harmony which ‘’we fought for and the gains we are currently making as a hospital are being threatened by the difference between the hospital and its business partners in revenue mobilization’.

The further noted that much as the issues raised are relevant to the progress of the hospital; it must be pursued to its logical conclusion thus, must be done without the accusations and counter accusations on the management of the hospital in the media.