It’s time for the gospel to go beyond church – Pascal Amanfo

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

2017-10-20

Film director Pascal Amanfo

Film director Pascal Amanfo says celebrities are coming together to champion Christ’s message to erode the negative perception people have about them.

According to him, they are also using their fame and influence to evangelize and win souls for Christ.

To that effect, the director, together with other entertainment personalities including Majid Michel, have been organising Actors, Presenters, Professionals and Musicians for Christ (APPMC).

Speaking recently in an interview with Becky of JoyNews, Pascal stated that the event which used to be hosted in churches will now be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 8.

He said the time has come for the gospel to go beyond the church.

“We are perceived as people who cannot be in Christ and do show business. It is totally wrong and we want to erode that perception. It is time for the gospel to go beyond church into every faction of life,” Pascal Amanfo said.



Movie industry

Touching on the movie industry, the director added his voice to the public call for the building of more cinemas.

According to him, the use of DVDs are getting extinct hence building of cinemas will help grow the movie industry.

He stressed that, if more cinemas are built in different parts of the country, it will serve as a medium to promote local movies.

“The challenges in the industry go way beyond the sale of movies. There are very fundamental challenges in terms of structures that need to be put in place. We need more cinemas because DVDs are going extinct in the country and internet platforms are being pirated as well. We need to go back to the old way of filmmaking and that is to show movies in cinemas,” the director said.

Pascal Amanfo is an award-winning film director. In 2015, he disclosed that he will be concentrating on living a life that pleases God.