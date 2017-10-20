Information collected for digital address system will be protected – Minister assures

The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Wednesday, said information collected for the National Digital Property Addressing System would be kept under lock and key.

According to her, the system would also make it difficult for criminals to hide in the country as well as prevent them from accessing or hacking any data.

Speaking at the launch of the addressing system, the Communication Minister noted that the system would also unlock the mystery of capital generation.

The National Digital Property Addressing System was designed by Vokacom, a Ghanaian Information Technology firm, at a cost of $2.5 million.

The digital address system will be a precursor to the National Identification Authority’s Ghana card which is to be rolled out this year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the project in Accra and it is to be driven by the Ghana Post. Ghana in 1974 attempted to development comprehensive address and postcode system but that failed.

The ceremony attracted former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Ministers of State, the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante Apeatu, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service, Chiefs and Queen Mothers, Students and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful noted that the launch of the project had given the Ghana Post a new lease of life and birth.

According to her, the inability for Ghana Post to keep up to technological advancement nearly bedeviled and killed its operations.

“I am thrilled that technological advancement has become a rejuvenation and salvation for Ghana Post today,” she said.

The Minister of Communication noted that the new address system would ensure certainty of proper identification of businesses and registration of property in Ghana’s formal economy.

She said over 4,000 government registered property had been tagged with the application for the registration of the new address system.

“This would enable table top owners, Koko (porridge) and plantain sellers to access credit to expand their businesses at the banks. It would also improve revenue mobilization and generation, as well as promote certainty in bank transactions,” the Minister said.

She pointed out that the device which could be downloaded on android phones, windows and, at various Post Offices would soon be free.

According to her, banks would also use the new address system to validate various accounts, adding that telecommunication players could also verify data provided by their customers.

Additionally, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the system would not only create Information Technology Jobs but would assist in the operations of the Ghana Police and Fire Service, Schools and Health Institutions.

Mr James Koffie, Acting Managing Director, Ghana Post, noted that the innovation was going to change the face of his outfit and the way business was done in the country.

Mr Koffie was happy that Ghana Post had uncovered a new technology that would make it a major revenue driver.

Nana Osei Afrifa, the Chief Executive Officer of VOKACOM, said all Ghanaians would have their unique address codes under the system.

Under the system, Mr Afrifa said people could down load the application on Google platforms.