I’ll re-run for MUSIGA President – Appietus

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

2017-10-20

Ace sound engineer who also doubles as a music producer; Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus has revealed exclusively to Spyderlee Entertainment TV that he’ll re-run for MUSIGA Presidency only if the union’s electoral college is expanded.

The 2015 failed MUSIGA President stated that, the current Electoral College made up 150 electorates needs to be expanded to ensure a free and fair voting process during the next MUSIGA elections which is scheduled to take off next year.

We are going for a bi-annual very soon to decide whether we are going to expand the electoral college then we know that over 5000 musicians will have at least over more than a thousand people choosing who they want their President to be; that makes it fair. 150 people shouldn’t decide the fate of who becomes MUSIGA President because that number is small and anybody can just manipulate, but if the number is great and everybody votes at their regions, then we know it’s a fair game…we are tired of doing the same thing all the time…this is how it works, you take all the 150 people and put them in a hotel which was paid by the incumbent President, fed by the incumbent President, c’mon, the transport that was used in conveying them to the polling centre was also provided by the incumbent President. If that’s the case, then it’s a hustle. If there’s to be a change in government; it will be difficult,’ he told Pamela Boateng.

The award-winning music producer added, ‘I want a situation whereby everybody gets a chance to vote or exercise their franchise so that when you lose you know you’ve worked hard but lost. I wish every musician will get the chance to vote. It’s going to be a big deal getting everyone to one place to vote but we can have different polling stations at the various regions; the electoral commission can help with that. So if all these happen, I will vie as the President of MUSIGA,’ he stated.

When asked what makes him stand out amongst other candidates, he answered, ‘I’ve been in this industry only God knows how long. I know whatever problems we are facing. I’ve been in it longer than Obour but he’s the President. The kind of experience I have if I’m to bring it on board, believe you me, it’s going to go a long way to help.’

Bice Osei Kufour alias Obour retained his seat as president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) on October 31, 2015. Obour polled 88 votes to beat his contenders Gyedu Blay Ambulley and Appiah Dankwa (Appietus) who polled 22 and 18 votes respectively.