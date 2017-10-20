Hot Audio: ‘Kwabena Agyepong must be born again if…’

Ashanti regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has vehemently kicked against a possible recall of suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

According to him, the embattled General Secretary has not shown remorse for his action which he claims nearly cause their defeat in the 2016 elections.

“Last year by this time, some people were working hard to see the NPP lose the 2016 elections and Kwabena Agyepong is one of them and so why should I support such a person to comeback. I won’t” he fumed.

Some party foot soldiers in the Ashanti region have petitioned the party for the return of Kwabena Agyepong after his indefinite suspension in 2015.

The group, majority of whom are polling station executives argued the Mr. Agyepong has learnt enough lessons thus should be forgiven.

They cited how despite being suspended, the embattled General Secretary is always present at party function including the NPP’s national delegate’s conference held in Cape Coast in the Central region August, 2017.

But the Ashanti Regional Chairman on Accra-based Neat FM said the call it too late in the day.

He is certain the National Executive Committee (NEC) of NPP which decided to suspend Kwabena Agyapong will not rescind its decision.

“Kwabena Agyepong should not be called back. He is no more needed because he has not shown remorse for his actions leading to his suspension and so those calling for his return should shut up” he fumed.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popular called stressed that the only way the embattled General Secretary will be recalled is for him [ Agyapong] to be born again.

“The calls are only coming from party foot soldiers and not NEC so I will take it with a pinch of salt and throw it away. Kwabena Agyepong needs to be born again if indeed he wants to be called back” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi advised Kwabena Agyapong to contribute his quota to the NPP’s development if he has the party at heart.

“Being suspended doesn’t mean you have been sacked. In fact, suspension is very good because it makes you stronger and forces you to turn into a new leaf. He shouldn’t forget I have been suspended before and it made me stronger” he said

Kwabena Agyapong was suspended indefinitely along with the Second Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe after they publicly kicked against the suspension of his close ally, National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

Some political pundits predicted the action could spell doom for the NPP ahead of the crucial 2016 general elections.

But the then opposition party defied all odds and won the elections hugely.