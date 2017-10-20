Great Olympics relishing a last-gasp of wonder in dreamland Bechem

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-20

Accra Great Olympics will be making last-gasp of survival in the league when they face Bechem United in the last game of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Nana Gyebour Park in Bechem on Sunday.

With Aduana Stars winning this season’s league, the other end of table looks keenly contested as teams fighting for survival, with the last match to close the curtains on the 2016/17 GPL season.

The home side will engage the visitors to a very hot game in one of the highly anticipated game of the weekend with the hunger to get all three points as they look to surpass the 40 points berth

The Wonder Club will set sight at revenging their 3-1 loss at the hands of Hunters during the early stages of the season as they set sight in maintaining their Premier League status.

Accra Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram has been defiant about his team’s survival chances and he believes they can survive.

“Now we all have to team up and work a little bit harder than we have done recently.I will do my very best but the situation is such that it will be by the grace that we can survive.

“I have told my boys that whatever that happens they should play their hearts out and if it is the will of God that we go back to relegation, then no one can stop that.”

Olympics in the last home game defeated AshantiGold by 1-0 whilst Bechem United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tema Youth.

Permutations at the bottom

Seven teams from the bottom eight teams could join relegated Bolga All Stars if they fail to get positive during this weekend.

Great Olympics has the most difficult task this weekend and would have to record a win in Bechem United and remain hopeful of other results going their way.

Berekum Chelsea who have 39 points would have to win or draw with Tema Youth to reach the 40 points survival berth whilst a win for Tema Youth will help them maintained their Premier League status.

Liberty Professional and AshantiGold all need positive results against Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars respectively to surpass the 40 points berth whilst Elmina Sharks will also have to win or draw with former Premier League champions Wa All Stars to stay.