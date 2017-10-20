Ghana Peace awards to honour Stacy Amoateng

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

Actress and TV presenter Anastasia Manuela Addae known in showbiz circles as Stacy Amoateng has been named among the tall list of prominent personalities in the country to be awarded at this year’s Ghana Peace Awards

The host of the award-winning TV show, Restoration was carefully chosen as the best in her field for the award due to her outstanding commitment in serving Ghana and Africa for the past years.

Organisers say “Stacy Amoateng and proud program Restoration has been confirmed for an award that Stacy Amoateng is an individual who has the courage to take decisive action needed, the wisdom to speak with people who have aggressive challenges and the willingness to sacrifice to affect these causes that have a long term impact on the betterment of the Ghanaian community and the world.”

Ghana Peace Awards 2017 comes off at the State Banquette Hall on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The award recognizes passionate leaders who take on challenges for the greater good, encouraging the next generation of leaders that have genuinely excelled in various spheres of life and have contributed to the advancement of Ghanaians and Africans.

Stacy is the CEO of Platinum Networks, the producers of her award-winning talk show “Restoration with Stacy”.

She is the Executive director at Emklan Media a multimedia company owned by her husband, Okyeame Quophie. Mrs Amoeateng is the founder of Showbiz Honours, an honourary award scheme for celebrities who give back to the society.

She is a speaker who has spoken at numerous events for women and the youth.

The Taxi Driver actress is founder of the LUV PROJECT a domestic violence and abuse campaign to help women and children who are being abused.

Stacy has been an advocate for women and children and uses her personal funds to help various people going through diverse conditions from health, accommodation, gender empowerment and education.