GHALCA boss wants round of 30 matches postponed

2017-10-20

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo, says the various protests in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) would have to be cleared by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) before the last round of matches takes place.

Various Premier League clubs have outstanding protests with the Disciplinary Committee awaiting verdict, as the outcome could affect the league standings especially at the bottom of the league.

According to the highly experienced football administrator, it will be prudent to deal with outstanding legal issues before kicking off the last round of matches to prevent ant form of protest in the future which could derail the progress of the league.

“Football are governed by laws, and there disciplinary cases before the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA which I think has to be dealt with before the last round of matches.

“These are the kind of things that doesn’t help the league progress because respective clubs might have target going to the last round which could affect their approach.

“I have had a meeting with the boss of the Premier League Board and they are deliberating on the issue to see the way forward,” Fianoo told Kumasi based radio station Ahortor FM.