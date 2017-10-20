FRIDAY BANTER: Which teams will be relegated from the Ghana league on Sunday?

Accra Great Olympics are candidates for relegation this season <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508511627_396_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Premier League is racing to an end, and this weekend the curtains will be drawn on the 2016/2017 season, but there is plenty to look forward to as teams fight for places in the Top Four and others fight to avoid relegation.

Aduana Stars may have won the league with a game to spare but in the bottom half of the league, there are no guarantees for as many as 8 teams who are all in danger of demotion depending on the outcome of Sunday’s games.

So far only Bolga All Stars, who have just 12 points from 29 games have confirmed their relegation status, and they will be joined by 2 others at the end of Sunday.

Accra Great Olympics, Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies, Tema Youth, Bechem United, AshantiGold, Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks are all candidates for relegation if results don’t go their way.

So with just one game to end the season, we are asking you to tell us which two teams will join Bolga All Stars to Division One next season.

قالب وردپرس

Comments