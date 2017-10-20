Flowking Stone to give fans ‘Bronya Ade’

Music of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-20

‘Bronya Ade’ in Twi or Fante means ‘Christmas gift’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508461739_454_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Christmas is that time of the year when Christians and many others join family and friends to wine, dine and dance.

But hey, what song are you dancing to come this Christmas? Well, you need not worry as award-winning hiplife artiste Flowking Stone says all is set for the release of his latest single for this year’s Christmas.

It is dubbed Bronya Ade.

“It’s a hiplife song, mostly made up of highlife beat. ‘Bronya Ade’ in Twi or Fante means ‘Christmas gift’.

“Since Christmas is just around the corner, I thought it good to do it for the fans. I featured Takoradi’s finest rapper, Ayesem,” he told 3FM’s Solomon Mensah, in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

He indicated that his yet-to-be-released song addresses the issue of people tagging secular musicians as devils.

“Basically, the song is about having fun. However, it also talks about the fact that when someone does secular music, it does not mean he/she is devilish.”

The song produced by ‘Fire Bon Dem’ beat maker, KC Beat, would be released Friday, October 20.