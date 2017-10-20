Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-20

Grace Omaboe <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508520071_30_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Politics, they say, is a game for the smartest of persons. The narrative is very much the same when it comes to Ghana. Only those who show a cut of smartness really manage to create an impression on the political terrain.

And that is why it is very common to find actors, actresses and musicians trying to use their fame to win positions.

However, in politics it’s not only about the popularity. Perhaps, celebrities in other countries may have used their popularities to carve careers in politics, but in Ghana the Electoral College does not just buy into that.

As a result of this, there are many top celebrities who have tried to make the switch into politics but have failed.

The reasons for their failures may be many, but the bottom-line is that Ghanaians do not vote based on your role as a musician, actor or actress.

Here are five celebrities who ventured into politics and failed:

1. Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono) – NPP and NDC



Many people only know Grace Omaboe as a personality who used to act in movies and dramas.

However, the veteran actress, popularly referred to as Maame Dokono, used to be actively involved in politics as well. As far back as in 2000, Maame Dokono contested in her first Parliamentary election.

She contested as a Parliamentary candidate for the Birim North Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but lost unfortunately.

She returned again to contest for the same position in 2008 – this time on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. Maame Dokono was again unlucky as she lost for the second time.

2. Gifty Osei – NPP



Gifty Osei has never quite been the type of person to openly engage in political talks. However, she put the whole nation on alert after declaring her intention to contest for a Parliamentary seat during the 2016 elections.

The singer revealed on her Instagram page that she was ready to serve the people of Awutu Senya West Constituency in Parliament, with reports suggesting she was on the side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She did not pick her nomination forms, tough, and subsequently did not contest in the election.

3. Seth Kwame Dzokoto – NDC



Actor Kwame Dzokoto is another celebrity who ventured into politics but failed to advance in the field. The comedian is known for his popular ‘Edziban show’, but he has long been an ardent follower of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Three-years-ago he was appointed the deputy-Propaganda Secretary of the NDC in the Tarkwa Nsuem constituency. In 2016 he rose to contest for the Parliamentary seat in the constituency on the ticket of the party.

Despite not winning, Kwame Dzokoto has never shied away from showing his support for the NDC.

4. Ebi Bright – NDC



Ebi Bright used to be an active actress until 2016 when she decided to go into full-scale politics.

She won the right to represent the NDC as Parliamentary candidate in the Tema West Constituency.

She was, however, beaten to it by the NPP’s Kofi Brako, who successfully retained the seat after a landslide victory.

5. Diamond Appiah – UPP



Diamond Appiah used to be known as a singer and actress, however, she made a turn into politics early last year.

The former actress elected to stand as Parliamentary candidate for the Trobu Constituency in Accra on the ticket of United Progressive Party (UPP).

She was, however, unsuccessful as she lost in the election