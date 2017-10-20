Europa League: Alhassan Wakaso’s Vitoria Guimaraes on the verge of elimination

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso played full throttle in the blustery encounter which ended 2-1 in favour of Olympique Marseille at the Stade Valedrome on Wednesday night.

The midfielder who has found his feet again in the Portuguese league was the holding midfielder alongside his partner in crime Rafael Miranda who was shown a yellow card.

Guimaraes have just picked up a point from their first three games and it’s looking very dicey for them with games to still come away against Red Bulls and Marseille at home.

Despite a very stormy looking outing in Europe Alhassan who is the younger brother of Mubarak Wakaso came in for praise after holding his own impressively in the middle of the park.