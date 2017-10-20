Emelia Brobbey looks dapper in new photos

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

Emelia Brobbey

Award-winning Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey has warmed hearts on social media with her new looks and colourful fashion sense which everybody seem to be talking about.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to show off her new looks to the world. She was captured sporting different dresses’; an indication of her high fashion sense and impeccable wardrobe choice.

In one of the posts made by the actress, she fittingly captioned it, “More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment .More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate”.

In yet another post in which the actress was exquisitely dressed, she had this to say, “Your smile will give u a positive countenance that will make people feel comfortable around you”.

Emelia Brobbey has been touted as one of the wealthiest Kumawood actresses in Ghana having starred in over 100 Kumawood-produced movies.

The actress who produced a new movie, “Adanfo Bone” has been on a premiering tour with it in Europe and her last stop was in Belgium.

The actress was earlier among the celebrities who took on the “One Corner” dance challenge when she posted a video of herself and some friends engaging in the ‘hilarious’ dance.

She also indicated that her marriage broke down as a result of her friends who were spreading false rumours about her to her husband.