Dreams FC releases Mozart Adjetey

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-19

Dreams FC have refused to hand goalkeeper Mozart Adjetey a contract extension after the expiration of his two-year contract.

Adjetey has been at the club since 2015 hen he was recruited from Heart of Lions for their debut Premier League campaign.

A statement on the club’s website signed by Administrative Manager Ameenu Shadow read: ”Dreams Football Club wish him the best and we hope his exploits would benefit his new employers immensely in the future.”

Adjetey played a role in Dreams FC’s return to the Ghana top-flight at a canter.

