Delta Capital rolls-out corporate investment portfolio

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: CDA Consult

2017-10-19

Mr Victor Owusu, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Capital Limited, an investment banking firm has roll-out investment plans to help ordinary people and corporate institutions build their financial assets through short to long-term investments.

The CEO of Delta Capital noted that in Ghana, long-term investment has not been popular amongst investors, however, in a growing economy, it is as important as the role of the government’s economy-boosting measures.

Mr Owusu told the CDA Consult in an interview at Tema, during the official opening of the Delta Capital Limited, Tema Branch which is strategically located at the industrial hub in conformity with the company’s corporate vision to bring services to the doorstep of clients.

The Delta Capital CEO noted that the Ghanaian economy has long suffered from unsophisticated export of natural resources and raw materials, aggravated inflation and a falling value of the local currency.

However, deliberate and persistent private sector investment of surplus money has the potential to revitalize our economy. “Our strategic plan is to remain one of the foremost investment banking firms in Ghana.

“We believe that our structure enables us to provide the highest standard in fund management, quality service, competitive products and value to our customers.

“While our business evolves, our culture remains constant. We highly uphold the role of communication as we seek to provide tailor-made solutions to our clients”.

Mr Owusu also called on investment banking firms to strictly adhere to ethical financial standards to protect the assets and shares of clients.

He said the changing global trend, usage of social media for marketing purposes, and internet banking, as well as general access to the information, technology and communication sphere, calls for greater circumspection by investment banking firms.

Mr Owusu noted that Delta Capital would continue create jobs to complement government’s effort to reduce unemployment.

He said Tema is an industrial hub of Ghana. “It has huge business prospect and provides business opportunities for our company. As we commence business in the city, we pledge to provide excellent and ethical financial services to residents of Tema and its surroundings”.

He called on the people of Tema and the surrounding communities and corporate bodies, to patronize the services.

Mr Owusu, said the vision of the shareholders that inspired the birth of Delta Capital in 2014 was to build an investment banking firm that provides a complete and timely investment advisory and fund management solutions to Ghanaians.

“We aspire to become the preferred investment banking firm in Ghana. As an investment banking firm, we provide fund management, corporate finance, and investment advisory service”.

“We undertake research and due diligence reviews for corporate bodies. We are also licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to manage pension funds. Since our incorporation in 2014, we have grown by the day.

“With a formidable team of professionals and astute investment bankers, our asset under management has grown from Ghc2 million in our first year of operation to well over Ghc50 Million by the end of the third quarter of this year.

“In the mist of market challenges, Delta Capital has managed to win new clients and maintained an average client retention rate of 90 per cent.

“All these have been achieved because we have a team of dedicated and hardworking staff, committed to providing excellent financial solutions to our cherished clients,” he stated.

Mr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group, commended Delta Capital for its impressive performance in few years of operations.

He said capital market operators should play key role and lead in identification and package viable companies that can be set up under the one district one factory programme of the government.

Mr Ashigbey further called on pension fund managers to channel the fund’s investments into key infrastructural projects rather than short-term investments in treasury instruments to help develop infrastructure in the country.