CK Akunnor reaffirms his confidence in Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars Captain, CK Akunnor has reiterated his confidence in Coach Kwesi Appiah saying he will succeed in his second term with the Black Stars.

Coach Kwesi Appiah came under attack after Ghana’s senior team failed to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup after winning just one game in their four qualifying matches.

Many football enthusiasts have descended heavily on the Coach with some branding him as “tactically useless”.

But Akunnor is convinced that with the right support and dedication from the Ghana Football Association and players, his former teammate will bring the Black Stars back on track.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile, the AshantiGold Coach stated that Kwesi Appiah has already demonstrated that he is capable of handling the team and restore its lost glory.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to expunge the misconception that Kwesi Appiah lacks what it takes and not brave enough to coach the Black Stars.

“He is a very strong man. I believe he is the right person for the job and he will do well. He has already shown that he is capable of handling the team. Sometimes I hear people say that he is weak but truth is he is a very strong man. We all have different ways of handling issues but Kwesi is a tough guy. He was captain and I reckon his second stint with the Black Stars will go well,” he said.

Kwesi Appiah was appointed earlier this year to replace Israeli Coach Avram Grant who left the Black Stars after his two years contract with the Ghanaian senior team expired.